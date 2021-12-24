Ode to 1983 World Cup a winner

It is said that cricket is not just a sport but a religion in India. And having Bollywood make a film on an iconic moment from the country's cricketing history is like the proverbial cherry on the icing.

The multilingual film 83, which will be released in theatres around the world today, revolves around India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup in England.

The film by Kabir Khan narrates the heart-warming story of how the team, under the leadership of Kapil Dev (played by actor Ranveer Singh), brought home the cup despite being the underdogs.

They beat the mighty West Indies, the two-time World Cup winners led by the legendary Clive Lloyd, in an intense final on June 25, 1983.

In the previous two editions, India had won only one match. So, the unlikely World Cup triumph in 1983 lifted the entire nation and made cricket the No. 1 sport in India.

While the results of the tournament are available in history books, what makes 83 engaging are the hidden gems and personal anecdotes of the Indian players.

The huge cast, led by Ranveer, have delivered stellar performances.

They play important parts enacting the heroics of the Indian players during the tournament which lead up beautifully to the final moment when Kapil lifts the trophy on the Lord's balcony in London.

Every scene adds insight and gives a glimpse into what went through the players' minds as they battled fear and chased down every ball on the field.

Kabir colours every player with emotion and makes them stand out.

Kapil's banter with manager P.R. Man Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) and his tense moments with Sunil Gavaskar (Tahir Raj Bhasin) have been exceptionally portrayed.

The film also brings to light opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth's (Jiiva) sense of humour and swing bowler Balwinder Sandhu's (Ammy Virk) personal loss before the final.

A scene between Kapil and Mohinder Amarnath (Saqib Saleem) has no dialogue but an exchange of looks - just a glance. But the emotions that the two actors convey surpass any expression of words.

The film's sharp and tight screenplay has several moments that are very personal and perhaps never documented.

Ranveer delivers a performance that shows a side of him that audiences haven't seen in a while. Playing a living legend who is so respected and revered is a treacherous slope. But the actor walks it with confidence.

He especially aces the scenes where he speaks in broken English. His ability to show restraint when required and go all out at the right moments makes 83 one of his career-best performances.

Ranveer revealed that bowling like Kapil was the most difficult part.

"He has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are unique," said the actor. "My body is very different, so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact months, to perfect the action."

Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil's wife Romi, delivers a nuanced performance.

The film does have a few hiccups: A 2hr 40min run time, Kabir's obsession with long reaction shots of the audience in almost every match and tendency to focus mostly on Kapil (the former cricketer is reportedly one of the co-producers of the film).

But as a cinematic experience, 83 will make every Indian cricket fan very emotional.

The tears of joy and pride flow incessantly in what can be easily termed one of the finest Indian films of the year.

