Sanah not bothered by weight

In the upcoming film Saroj Ka Rishta, Sanah Kapur is seen as a chirpy, bubbly and carefree character. She loves to gallivant and is not at all conscious of her looks and weight, which is 120kg.

"I really like feel-good cinema and this is one," said the actress.

"My favourite Bollywood genre is rom-com, so I loved playing Saroj Ki Rishta."

Hrithik motivates son to bungee jump

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recently uploaded a video of him motivating his younger son Hridaan to bungee jump.

"Breathe, take your time. You are not going to get hurt, you will feel the fall for less than five seconds," the actor says to the boy.

"Your brain can take that much and I feel you should do it. After you do it, you will know how to control the mind."

Legend debuts with The Legend

Popular Tamil Nadu businessman Legend Saravanan Arul is making his acting debut with the film The Legend and is going all out to ensure its success.

He has been tweeting daily to create buzz on the film and interacting with fans online.

The Legend released in more than 2,500 theatres worldwide yesterday - making it the biggest movie release for a debut actor.

Nithya quashes wedding rumours

Actress Nithya Menen has quashed rumours of her impending wedding to a Malayalam actor.

She said there was no truth to the rumours and the media should work harder to verify the news before publishing such stories.

She also said she was focusing on her work, especially her upcoming movie, 19(1)(a).

Odia actor's wife fights with actress on street

Odia actor Babusan Mohanty, his wife Trupti and actress Prakruti Mishra (above, right) got into an ugly fight on a busy street in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday morning.

In a video that has since gone viral, Trupti is seen assaulting her husband and Prakruti after catching them together in a car. She is also seen pulling Prakruti's hair as she tries to escape. Trupti stops Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accuses the actress of ruining her family.

Prakruti's mother Krushnapriya Mishra later lodged a report at the Kharavela Nagar police station, claiming that a few people stopped the vehicle in which her daughter was travelling for work and physically and mentally assaulted her.

Police officer Prateek Singh said a case was registered and an investigation launched.

Rajendar leaves son's marriage to God

Tamil director, actor and producer T. Rajendar, father of actor Silambarasan, says life partners are not determined by men but by God.

On his return to Chennai last Friday after undergoing treatment in the US for stomach bleeding, Rajendar said: "God will grant Silambarasan a good bride for his good heart.

"I am praying to God, irrespective of religion, to send a good daughter-in-law to my family."

Vishaka visits dam her ancestors worked on

Vishaka Singh, who became famous after her outstanding performance in the Tamil film Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, discovered that her great-grandfather and one of her great-granduncles were engineers who worked on the mighty Krishna Raja Sagar dam project in Karnataka.

"I went on an impromptu holiday with the family to Mysuru and rediscovered the marvels of KRS dam," the actress wrote on Instagram.

"A proud moment was seeing the names of great-granduncle Dewan T Anand Row and great-grandfather P Venkanna Rao, who were engineers when the dam was built between 1915 and 1920, etched on the plaque by the entrance.

"Cheers to fun family (chaotic) trips and discovering family trivia!"