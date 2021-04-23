Odissi school in Rajasthan temple

Ms Colleena Shakti, who grew up in the United States, has taken her love for Odissi forward by teaching the Indian classical dance form from a school in a 300-year-old temple in Pushkar, Rajasthan.

She formed the Shakti School of Dance 15 years ago and has been teaching the intricate dance steps and mudras (hand and finger gestures) to thousands of students around the world.

"I came to India in 2001 to study Odissi in Bhubaneswar and do research on Rajasthan folk dance," said Ms Colleena. "In Pushkar, I met Anant Prasad, the trustee of Purana Rangnath Venugopal temple, who offered me a place to practice.

"I call it God's grace and divine blessing that I was offered this place. It's now been 15 years teaching in this school."

The school is currently imparting online lessons despite being closed due to Covid-19.

"You can feel the dance's aura in the temple when the different shlokas (Sanskrit poetic form) start resonating," said Colleena, who is proud to be a disciple of Sujata Mahapatra, "the greatest living Odissi dancer". "The students' ghunghroos (anklet) echo with these shlokas.

"Odissi comes with grace, has unique curvature and is a combination of strong and soft steps," said Ms Colleena.

"During my university days, I came to know about this dance."

She now acts as a bridge - translating the stories of Indian art, dance and music to students across the world, especially in Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France and Italy.

"Bridging between cultures, I teach people what is proper behaviour in a temple, why cultural immersion is important and how they can soak themselves in this art to evolve," she said.

Her diverse dance repertoire has been showcased at theatres and festival stages around the world. Ms Colleena has performed before former Indian President Pratibha Patil at the Nataraja temple in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, and various arts festivals in Asia, Europe and Australia.

She also produces the annual Pushkar Temple Dance Festival.

Recently she started a summer retreat centre - Villa Shakti - in Crete, Greece, where she is currently located.

Indo-Asian News Service