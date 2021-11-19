Onion and garlic-free matar paneer

JEYASHRI SURESH

Matar is the Hindi word for peas and paneer is Indian cheese.

This classic North Indian dish, which goes well with jeera rice, roti or naan, is creamy and delicious and made in several ways.

In this recipe, onion and garlic have been dispensed with. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: Tomatoes: 3 Cashew nuts: 12 Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Dhaniya (coriander) powder: ½ tsp Cumin powder: ½ tsp Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Garam masala: 1 tsp Salt: As needed Oil: 2 tbsp Paneer: 1 cup Frozen green peas: ½ cup Kasoori methi (fenugreek): 1 tsp

Method: 1) Boil the tomatoes and cashew nuts for 10 minutes. 2) Once it becomes cool, drain the water and grind it into a smooth paste. 3) Filter it and keep it aside. 4) Put the red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and salt in a bowl. 5) Add 3 tbsp of water and mix it well. 6) Heat the oil in a pan. Add this mixture and cook for a minute. 7) Add the tomato-cashew puree. 8) Let this cook for five minutes. 9) Add ½ cup of water, the paneer cubes and peas. 10) Let this cook for 10 minutes. 11) Add the kasoori methi and cook for two minutes. 12) Add a few chopped coriander leaves. 13) Switch off the flame. 14) Matar paneer is ready.

Notes: a) You can add 1 tbsp of yogurt after adding the tomato-cashew mixture. b) You can replace paneer with other vegetables such as beans, carrot or cauliflower. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com