JEYASHRI SURESH

Onion thool pakoda is basically fritters made with onion and gram flour mixture that comes in irregular shapes and sizes.

Thool pakoda is an ideal teatime snack. It goes well with lunch too. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: Green chilli: 2 Ginger: A small piece Rice flour: ½ cup Gram flour: ½ cup Salt: To taste Asafoetida: 2 pinches Curry leaves: Few Medium-sized onions (sliced): 3 Ghee: 1 tsp Oil: For deep-frying Method: 1) Pulse the chilli and ginger in a mixie or use a mortar and pestle. 2) In a wide bowl place rice flour, gram flour, salt, asafoetida, curry leaves, ground chilli-ginger mix, sliced onions and ghee. 3) Mix everything well using clean hands and keep it aside for 15 minutes. 4) The onions and salt will ooze water and make the mix moist. 5) If it is dry, sprinkle water and mix well. 6) Heat the oil for deep-frying. 7) Once the oil is hot, turn up the flame to medium. 8) Take some onion mixture and sprinkle it on the oil. 9) Deep-fry on both sides till it becomes golden brown. 10) Once done, take it out and drain it in a kitchen towel. 11) Repeat the process for the rest of the onion mixture. 12) Crispy thool pakoda is ready. Notes: a) Usually garlic is not added. If you want, you can pulse three cloves of garlic and ½ tsp of fennel seeds along with the green chilli and ginger. b) Thool pakoda stays crisp in an airtight container for two days. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com