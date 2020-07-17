JEYASHRI SURESH

This snack is made with readily available ingredients. The process is easy and quick. Perfect for breakfast or tea time.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 7 minutes for each set

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Bread slices: 12 Onions: 2 Medium-sized tomatoes: 2 Coriander leaves: ¼ cup Cumin powder: 1 tsp Red chilli powder: ½ tsp Chaat masala: 1 tsp Salt: To taste Grated cheese: ¾ cup Butter: To spread on the bread Green chutney: As needed (optional)

Method: 1) Put the finely chopped onions and tomatoes and coriander leaves in a bowl. 2) Add cumin powder, red chilli powder, chaat masala and salt. Mix well. 3) Take a bread slice (I used whole wheat bread). 4) Spread butter on one side. 5) Spread green chutney on the other side. 6) Place the onion-tomato mixture on top of the green chutney. 7) Sprinkle some cheese. You can use sliced cheese too. 8) Spread butter on another bread slice. 9) Place it over the first slice, keeping the buttered side up. 10) Heat a pan and spread ½ tsp butter on it. Gently place the bread slice on it, keeping the buttered side facing down. 11) Once one side is done, flip the slice gently. Cook till it becomes golden brown and then take it out of the pan. 12) Cut into a triangle. Repeat this process for the remaining bread slices.

Notes: a) Adding gtney is optional, but I highly recommend it. b) You can use cheese slices instead of grated cheese. c) Onion, tomato and cheese sandwich can be made in a sandwich maker too.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com