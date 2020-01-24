Orange kheer is a delicious dessert. It is healthy as it uses minimal sugar and relies on orange and saffron for flavour. It is an ideal dish to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients

Milk: 3 cups Mini-oranges: 8 Sugar: 4 tblsp Saffron: A pinch Pistachios: For garnishing

Method

1) Take three cups of milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. Use full-cream milk for best results. 2) Boil the milk. Once it starts frothing, add a pinch of saffron. 3) Let the milk boil. Keep the flame low and stir continuously. 4) Once the milk is reduced to three-quarters, switch off the flame. 5) Add 3-4 tblsp of sugar. Mix well and allow this to cool completely. 6) Remove the skin, seeds and white part of the oranges. Keep the flesh. I use small mandarin oranges. You can take one big orange instead. 7) Once the milk is completely cooled, add the orange pieces. 8) Add sliced pistachios. 9) Serve orange kheer chilled.

Notes:

a) Always add the orange piece once the milk is cooled, otherwise the kheer may get curdled.

b) Adjust the sugar level according to the sweetness of the orange.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com