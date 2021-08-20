JEYASHRI SURESH

Creamy paan-flavoured rice kheer is a refreshing dessert after a heavy meal.

It is also great as a mouth freshner and digestion enhancer. Preparation time: 10 minutes Soaking time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 6 Ingredients: Paan leaves: 5 small Milk: 1 litre Basmati rice: ¼ cup Gulkand (optional): 2 tbsp Sugar: 1/3 cup Method: 1) Wash and soak the basmati rice in water for 20 minutes. 2) Drain the water and make the rice into a smooth paste. 3) Take the milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. 4) Once it is hot, add the ground rice paste. 5) Ensure the rice paste is not very thick. It should be flowy like dosa batter. 6) Stir the milk well, otherwise it may form lumps. 7) Let this cook in a medium-low flame. 8) Keep stirring. 9) Grind the paan leaves and gulkand (or sugar). 10) Place the paan leaves and gulkand in a mixie jar. 11) I used home-grown leaves which were tiny. 12) If you are using store-bought leaves, which are big, use two. 13) Grind this into a paste. You can add a little water. 14) Once the milk gets thicker (porridge consistency), switch off the flame. 15) Add the paan-gulkand mixture to this. 16) Add sugar. I added 1/3 cup sugar. If you want more sweetness, add more sugar. 17) Mix well. 18) Paan kheer (or phirni) is ready. 19) Serve it chilled. 20) You can garnish it with tutti frutti (chopped and candied fruits) or chopped nuts. Notes: a) Instead of grinding the rice, you can cook it too. b) Paan kheer tastes best when served chilled.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com