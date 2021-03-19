Pagglait 'a simple story dealing with complex emotions'

At the centre of Pagglait is Sandhya, a young widow, played by actress Sanya Malhotra. PHOTO: IANS

The trailer of the Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait was released on Tuesday, and the upcoming Bollywood film garnered more than 500,000 views on YouTube within a few hours.

By the next day, viewership had crossed 3.8 million and the trailer was drawing praise for its quirky style.

Pagglait casts Sanya as Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow within a few months of getting married.

While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband.

Her friend rushes to be by her side, hoping to console the widow, but Sandhya's attention is on the comments made on the social media post announcing her husband's death.

Life takes a turn when an insurance agent walks into the house and reveals that her husband has left behind Rs50 lakh ($930000) under her name.

As the family contemplates what to do next, scheming ways to keep their son's money within the family, Sandhya seems to have other plans.

The young woman, caught between the tug-of-war at home, wants to live her life, explore the world and through the process find herself.

The trailer is a bittersweet reminder of how women are seen in a patriarchal society, with others taking their decisions for them.

"When women become wise, the world calls them mad", and you're sure to be in splits," Sandhya says towards the end of the trailer.

"The story of Pagglait comes from a deep personal experience, and I hope the viewers would be able to relate to it," said writer-director Umesh Bist.

"It's a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who is surrounded by a family that is eager to take decisions for her.

"Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together."

The film also features Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

According to producer Guneet Monga, "Pagglait is rooted in deep family ethos and captures Sandhya's internal journey".

She added: "I'm in awe of the incredible work of Umesh Bist, Arijit Singh and each actor who has lent depth to their characters in this film."

Co-producer Ekta Kapoor said: "Pagglait will take viewers through a multitude of emotions while falling in love with the characters in spite of all their flaws."

The film is scheduled for release on Netflix on March 26.

Indo-Asian News Service