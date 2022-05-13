Pakistani song captures Indian hearts

Indians and Pakistanis, divided by a highly militarised border, have found a new way to unite virtually.

Pasoori, a song made in Pakistan, has captured the hearts of many in India, including some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Beautifully sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, it has attracted attention in Pakistan and abroad, and continues to climb in the music charts. Pasoori has crossed 100 million views on YouTube and is one of the most popular songs on Spotify India. It is also in the top-20 on Spotify Singapore.

Released in Coke Studio Pakistan's Season 14, the catchy song is reminiscent of folk tunes popular in both Pakistan and India. Fused with modern beats, it has taken the world by storm.

Since its release three months ago, it has been playing on the radio everywhere, from Toronto to Mumbai.

The song is basically a traditional raga, the classical Indian framework for musical improvisation. It has been laid over with an infectious beat that sounds South Asian, Middle Eastern and, improbably, Ragaton, which author-composer Sethi calls "a new hybrid genre of music that blends raga and reggae, among other sounds".

Even if you don't understand the lyrics, you can tell that it is a song about longing. "If your love is poison, I'll drink it in a flurry," Sethi sings in Punjabi with smooth anguish, in a rousing duet with Pakistani singer and Instagram star Shae.

The idea for the song was born when Sethi, who lives in New York, was invited to collaborate on a project in Mumbai. He had visited Mumbai many times for literary festivals and music gigs, reported the New Yorker.

But any travel to India for Pakistani nationals is subject to the politics of the moment, and the producers told Sethi he wouldn't be able to work there as a Pakistani artiste as extremists would burn down the studio.

"So I did what desi bards have done for ages," Sethi said, referring to South Asian songwriters of yore.

"I may not be able to travel to India but I knew my music could."

Pasoori, a Punjabi word that translates roughly to "difficult mess", is about an age-old situation: Two people forbidden from meeting each other.

It's written in the style of a courtesan song, a genre with origins in medieval South Asian poetry that emerged in response to the custom of arranged marriages.

Pasoori is ostensibly about star-crossed lovers, but it's also an apt metaphor for the relationship between two countries in perpetual conflict, whose histories and cultural touchstones are entwined.

As Sethi himself says, the word Pasoori is hard to translate. Call it the bittersweet of unrequited love, the wabi-sabi in art or the strange joy one sometimes finds in melancholy - Pasoori is all of these.

It speaks of anguish, art, music and passion, and how all of these can be uplifting, transformative even.

So big has the track become that an overwhelmed Sethi, in a series of Instagram posts, tried to find the magic ingredient himself. He described how it took the team more than a year to make the song and find the right blend of its Turkish, Arabic, Persian and Indian influences.

The lyrics apparently were finalised 12 hours before the shoot, with one of the hook lines taken from a quote Sethi saw on the back of a truck.

After Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen's Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video went viral last year and spawned a plethora of peppy spoof songs and memes, Pasoori has proved yet again how music transcends boundaries.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra used the song for a behind-the-scenes video she did for her recent fashion show.

Wearing an exquisite off-white ankle-length skirt with vibrant gota and sequin embroidery by Gopi Vaid, the bohemian vibe of the attire matched that of the song effortlessly. Coupled with her charms, the video quickly started trending on Instagram.

But she isn't the only one smitten by the track.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently showed his appreciation for the song by sharing it on Instagram and tagging the two original singers.

Many popular television stars like Jasmin Bhasin and Sanjeeda Shaikh have also used the song recently, professing their love for it.

Much like how the Sri Lankan tune Manike Mage Hite became a mega hit in India last year, much of the country is now grooving to Pasoori.

Indo-Asian News Service