Paneer pav bhaji a popular Mumbai street food. It is also a perfect party pleaser.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 5-6 people

Ingredients

Paneer scrambled: 1 cup Potato: 1 Carrot: 1/2 Frozen peas: 1/2 cup Beetroot: 1/2 Capsicum: 1/2 Tomato: 3 Onion: 3 Ginger garlic paste: 1 tsp Butter: 2 tblsp Oil: 4 tsp Pav bhaji masala: 2 tsp Salt: As needed Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Coriander leaves: To garnish

Method: 1) Peel skin of carrot, beetroot and potato. Wash nicely. 2) Place the peas, carrot, beetroot and potato in the pressure cooker. Add three finely-chopped tomatoes. 3) Add enough water and cover the cooker. Cook till 5-6 whistles. Once done, mash the mix using a potato masher. 4) Take butter and oil in a pan. Add the cumin seeds and finely-chopped onions. Saute for two minutes. Add the ginger garlic paste. 5) Cook for two minutes. Add the finely-chopped capsicum. Saute for a minute, let it be crunchy. 6) Add red chilli powder, pav baji masala and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute. 7) Put the mashed veggies in the pan. Add the scrambled paneer. 8) Mix well, add one cup of water. Let this boil for 10 minutes in low flame. Switch off the flame. 9) Garnish with coriander leaves. Toast pav bun by adding butter to the tawa. 10) Serve with paneer bhaji smeared with a dollop of butter. Keep raw onions and lemon wedges on the side.

Notes: Beetroot gives a nice colour to the bhaji.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com