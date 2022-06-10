JEYASHRI SURESH

Paneer pulao is a fragrant, delicious and mildly spiced rice dish made with freshly ground masala, basmati rice, onion, spices, herbs and paneer (Indian cottage cheese). It packs in a lot of flavours, which makes it taste a notch higher than than the regular pulao.

This paneer pulao is easy to make and perfect for the lunch box and weekend meals. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: Paneer: 250gm: Oil: 1/2 tbsp Ghee: 1 tsp Basmati rice: 1/2 cup Water: 3 cups Onion (thinly sliced): 1 Red chilli powder: 1½ tsp Garam masala powder: 1 tsp Salt: As needed To grind into a smooth paste: Coriander leaves: ¼ cup Mint leaves (tightly packed): ½ cup Tomato: 1 Garlic cloves: 5 Ginger (small piece): 1 Method: 1) Wash the basmati rice and soak it in three cups of water for 20 minutes. 2) Add 2 tsp of the oil to a pan. 3) Add the paneer cubes and saute till slightly golden brown. 4) Remove the paneer cubes and immerse them in hot water. 5) Place the remaining oil and ghee in a pressure cooker. 6) Add the onion and saute till it turns translucent. 7) Add the ground paste and saute for a minute. 8) Add the red chilli powder, garam masala and salt. Cook for a minute. 9) Drain the paneer and add to the cooker. 10) Add the soaked basmati rice. 11) Mix well and cook until it comes to a boil. 12) Cover the cooker and pressure cook for two whistles. Let it simmer for five minutes and then switch off the heat. 13) Let the pressure release naturally before opening. 14) Gently mix from the sides and serve. Notes: a) Soaking the paneer in hot water helps to soften it even after it is cooked. b) Paneer pulao can be served with raita.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com