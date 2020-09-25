JEYASHRI SURESH

This is an easy and yummy kid-friendly snack to make using store-bought tortillas and paneer.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients: Tortilla Garlic: 3 cloves Paneer (finely chopped): 3/4 cup sweet corn: 1/4 cup Capsicum (finely chopped): 1/4 cup Oil: 2 tsp Mixed herbs: To taste Chilli flakes: To taste Grated cheese: 1/4 cup Salt: As needed

Method: 1) Take 2 tsp of oil in a pan. 2) Add finely-chopped garlic. I used three big garlic cloves. Saute till they become slightly golden brown. 3) Add the chopped paneer. I brought the store-bought paneer to room temperature and chopped them into cubes. You can make them scrambled too. 4) Add ¼ cup frozen sweet corn. You can use boiled sweet corn as well. 5) Add the chopped capsicum. You can use coloured capsicum as well. Combine well. 6) Add the spices. I used mixed herbs and chilli flakes. You can use Indian spices as well. Add salt. 7) Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Filling is ready for quesadilla. 8) Place one tortilla in a tawa. Cook on both sides for 10 seconds. 9) Place the filling on one side. Usually, the more the filling, the more yummy it will be. 10) Add grated cheese on the top. Fold it. 11) Cook on both sides and flip gently. 12) Take out and cut them into two pieces using a pizza cutter. 13) Serve hot or you can pack this for the kids' lunch box or snacks box. The filling was enough for three quesadillas.

Notes: a) You can use home-made tortilla for making this quesadilla. b) Cooked red beans or black beans can be added to the filling. c) The same filling can be used for making sandwiches. d) Instead of herbs, you can use Indian masala for making paneer quesadilla stuffing.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com