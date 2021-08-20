Parvathy cherishes Navarasa experience

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who features in the Tamil anthology Navarasa on Netflix, has said that being part of the star-studded project was like a dream to her.

The actress plays the role of Waheeda in the segment called Inmai, which also stars Siddharth.

"What I really loved is that I got to play the character with conviction," Parvathy told IANS.

"I needed a team which would back me up. This is the dream for an actor, to feel that he or she is taken care of.

She added: "It's just trust. The Inmai team was like that. Every single person on the set took care of me like I was a baby.

"I really didn't have to think about anything but staying in the character. Each time I went in front of the camera, I had fun. Inmai goes down in my pages as one of the best experiences I have had as an actor."

Inmai depicts fear, while the other eight films in the anthology showcase other emotions.

Parvathy said her character had a strong relatability quotient.

"My character Waheeda is like all of us," she said.

"Personally, all of us believe that we are really good people. But Waheeda made me wonder: Am I a good person? Have I done something really evil?

"I don't see it. There is some evil, some manipulation and some grey areas in each one of us. But we tend to write a script about ourselves in our head and then sell it really well.

"Waheeda is that character for me. Like a mirror in front of myself."

Hindustan Times film reviewer Haricharan Pudipeddi termed Navarasa as a potpourri of greats and duds.

"The idea of exploring nine rasas through the format of an anthology makes Navarasa one of the most innovative attempts at filmmaking from Tamil cinema in recent years," he wrote.

"However, when you start to dissect each rasa or emotion through the shorts, you realise that not all of them work.

"While a few shorts succeed in translating the emotion into the story, the rest barely manage to make a dent. Also, it can get extremely exhausting to watch over five hours of shorts in one go."

About Rathindran Prasad's short film Inmai, he noted: " Siddharth and Parvathy Thiruvothu come together for what's a very interesting take on horror.

"It turns the usual tropes associated with the horror genre on its head to present a drama that delves deep into what fear really is for them."

Produced and presented by Mani Ratnam, who also contributes a story to one short film and a screenplay to another, and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa was conceptualised as a means to support film industry workers impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown in India.

None of the short films, however, factors the pandemic into its storyline. In fact, three of the films are set in the past.

"The toughest aspect of Navarasa, which brings together some of the brightest names of Tamil cinema, isn't its length," noted NDTV's film critic Saibal Chatterjee.

"It is the erratic and arbitrary manner in which the nine emotions of Indian dramaturgy have been translated to the screen.

"But to be fair, barring an exception or two, Navarasa makes a fair fist of delivering a range of cinematic moods and colour palettes, if not the intended spectrum of emotions."

Indo-Asian News Service

- Parvathy Thiruvothu