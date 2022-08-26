JEYASHRI SURESH

Every cookout needs a great pasta salad, and this is the perfect one. It comes together in no time, is full of fresh ingredients and packs a flavourful punch. Ingredients for dressing: 1 tsp dried or fresh oregano 1 tbsp olive oil 1 tsp lemon juice 1 tsp chopped garlic 1 tsp freshly ground pepper 1 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp chilli flakes (optional) Other ingredients: 1 cup cooked pasta (fusilli, penne or macaroni) ½ cup chopped cucumber ½ cup chopped cherry tomato ¼ cup olives ½ cup cooked chickpeas ¼ cup cubed capsicum 1 red onion, chopped finely Salt as needed Method: 1) To make the dressing, add all the ingredients together and mix well. You can also add jaggery. 2) In a wide bowl, add the cooked pasta and the rest of the ingredients. 3) Add salt and the dressing. Mix well. 4) Serve immediately. You can keep all the ingredients ready and assemble when you are ready to serve. Notes: a) You can substitute pasta with cooked millet. b) You can add cubed carrots to this pasta salad. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com