Peanut seller's song a worldwide hit

The Bengali folk song Kacha Badam has taken the Internet by storm.

Within weeks after it first surfaced online two months ago, the song has been shared by celebrities and ordinary people in India and around the world.

Several of them have performed to it on Instagram Reels as part of the Kacha Badam challenge.

The song was sung originally by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal.

It was made into a video and shared on YouTube channel Ektara and has since been viewed more than 50 million times.

The upbeat song is a true example of music transcending the barriers of language, with more and more teenagers and even Bollywood stars joining the viral trend and grooving to the catchy tune.

Bhuban, who travels to different places in his district on his bicycle to sell peanuts, used his melodic pitch to sell his produce in exchange for old, broken items. In a bid to attract customers, he used innovative lyrics and a catchy tune.

Much to his surprise, the song has ended up as a viral trend.

"If you have bangles, imitation chains, then you can give them to me. I will give you equal portions of peanuts." These are the lyrics.

After one of his customers, impressed by his musical talent and business acumen, shared it online, the song quickly went viral.

Kacha Badam has truly gripped people from around the world. Indians can't get enough of this song and have made several fun dance reels.

Taking it a notch higher last week was Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

In an amazing dance routine with a troupe, he kept up with his signature cool vibes and intricate footwork to join the viral challenge on Instagram.

"Trying to match ongoing trend in my style!!" wrote the national award-winning choreographer.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Bhuban, who earns Rs250 ($4.45) a day by selling peanuts, talked about his unexpected fame and how he hopes to make a mark as a musician.

The peanut seller from Kuraljuri village in Birbhum said: "I am so happy to see that so many important people have loved my song and want more such songs from me.

"I was recently in Kolkata and it was my second visit to the city. The love and praise I received brought tears to my eyes."

Bhuban, whose family of five includes his wife, two sons and a daughter, added that he is now looked on as a singer and not just a peanut seller and hopes he can secure a better future for his family through his talent.

"The best part is I am not just a peanut seller now. People see me as a musician and this is a proud moment for not just me but also for my village," he said. "I experienced so many things in the past few weeks. I must admit sometimes the attention is leaving me in an awkward position.

"I am not used to this popularity. But I am happy and looking for a better future for my family with the help of my music talent."

More and more musicians, like Nazmu Reachat, and social media influencers have remixed the song in recent days which has made it even more popular.

The song even got a Haryanvi remix by Amit Dhull, a famous Haryanvi singer-actor, with TikTok star Nisha Bhatt dancing along.

Bhuban however, has not earned a rupee for his musical efforts.

He has reportedly approached the authorities to help him get his rightful dues as the creator of the song.

According to reports, he will soon be making an appearance on the reality show Dadagiri Unlimited 9 alongside former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

India Today reported that Bhuban was felicitated by the West Bengal Police at its headquarters on Feb 10.

"I feel privileged. Never thought that I'd reach here," Bhuban said after he was honoured.

"God's grace. Never dreamt of this."

Talking about his future plans, he said: "I haven't been approached by anyone from Bollywood. I don't know Hindi but yes I am shooting (something) with Sourav Ganguly, which will come out on February 19."

Indo-Asian News Service

