Perfect health boosters

Pistachio, known for its cracking goodness, is also known as green nut, smiling nut and royal nut in different parts of the world.

This underrated yet utterly wholesome nut is known for its unique health benefits and was preferred by kings and aristocrats throughout history.

These little nuts, which are edible seeds of the Pistacia vera tree, add a splash of colour to dishes and are a source of healthy fats, protein, fibre and protective antioxidants.

Snack partner: Pistachios are a nutritious snack that can bridge hunger between meals and help avoid over-eating at mealtimes.

It is a great alternative to popular snacks, which are high in sugar and saturated fats, and is a balanced source of carbohydrates, protein and fat that the body requires. Ultimate protein: Containing high amount of protein, pistachios are an ideal protein supplement for vegetarians who are looking for a non-meaty, non-dairy option. Binge worthy: Whether you are watching Netflix or need something to withstand long meetings, opt for pistachios as they provide the perfect munch. Good for the gut: Pistachios contain three grams of fibre per serving.

Fiber not only helps you feel fuller but also aids digestion and prevents constipation. Stress buster: Pistachios are a treat for anyone looking to eat consciously.

It is also proven that shelled pistachios gives you a feeling of being full, while the act of de-shelling pistachios helps bust some serious stress.

Antioxidant rich: The pigments that give pistachios their unique green and purple colour have protective antioxidant properties.

Of all the tree nuts, pistachios are particularly high in these compounds, with only walnuts and pecans providing more. Heart healthy: Compared to most nuts, pistachios have a lower fat and calorie content and contain the highest amount of potassium.

They are especially rich in phytosterols, which support cardiovascular health.

Pistachios are also a useful source of the amino acid L-arginine, which the body converts to the blood pressure-lowering compound nitric oxide. Supports eye health: Pistachio is the only nut that provides reasonable levels of lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that play an important role in protecting the eyes as we age. Dessert on its own: Usually we include dry fruits and nuts with desserts.

But pistachios, the green bites of goodness, need no partner.

With its nutty flavour and a firm texture, the rich taste of pistachio cannot be compromised.

