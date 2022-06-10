Perfume etiquette

Just like dining and other social etiquette, there are ways to wearing perfume correctly.

When choosing perfumes, we often consider our personality, tastes and age. However, some people continue to use the same fragrance all year, which may not be the best practice.

Lifestyle blogger Smriti Saxena says it is important to change perfume according to the season and occasion: "Whether warm and seductive or fresh and fruity, each fragrance reveals a different side that not only reflects changes in external circumstances, but also reflects changes in your mood." Fresh and refreshing

When it is hot, we wear cool clothing. Similarly, our perfumes should be light, too.

Make a switch to fresh and refreshing floral fragrances. If you want to stay in the same family of fragrance, switch from eau de parfum to eau de toilette or eau fraiche, which are more suitable for hot weather.

Different scent for day and nightWhile it is preferable to go light and bright during the day, add more depth for the night by choosing perfumes with stronger notes.

Try experimenting with sultry, musky or spicy fragrances.

Follow a fragrance trail

Avoid mixing up scents. Follow the same note right from your body wash to your lotion to your perfume.

By doing so, you will smell the same instead of bringing out confusing scents. Sun influences fragrances

Make sure that the packaging specifies "Can be used in the sun" before you apply a perfume outdoors.

You can also buy miniatures or travel-size packs to test a scent before deciding on the bottle to buy.

Avoid skin contact

Do not spray perfume directly on your skin, regardless of its concentration.

Whether it is eau de parfum, eau de toilette, eau fraiche, cologne or summer water, always spray it in the air and walk through the mist.

Avoid complex scents

These can become overpowering in hot conditions.

Keep it light by picking fragrances with fewer notes.

Indo-Asian News Service