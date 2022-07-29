Pick the right serum

Serums are the hottest new trend. They can produce brilliant results when used properly and regularly.

While the market has an array of products, finding the perfect serum that can take care of your skincare concerns can be a challenge.

To help you understand which serum to use, Ms Malini Adapureddy, founder of India-based Deconstruct Skincare, suggests different combinations that will give you healthier skin. Dark spots Vitamin C + ferulic acid If you experience discoloration, dullness, dark spots or sun damage, you need vitamin C. It can help brighten your skin, improves hydration, reduces redness and dark circles, and promotes the production of collagen.

Ferulic acid boosts the effectiveness of vitamin C. It is also great for those who have multiple skin care issues. Acne Salicylic acid + niacinamide Salicylic acid works to remove the dead cells that form on the top layer of the skin and in turn decreases redness and swelling. It helps reduce acne, blackheads and dark spots.

But it can potentially leave you with drier skin, which is why it is important to mix it with niacinamide, which has moisturising properties.

Using a serum with both these actives will leave you feeling fresh with clear, supple and nourished skin. Dry skin Hyaluronic acid + kojic acid Hyaluronic acid reduces fine lines and wrinkles while speeding up the skin's healing process.

Kojic acid, when paired with hyaluronic acid, helps reduce hyper-pigmentation caused by dry skin. Oily skin Niacinamide + liquorice root Oily skin usually appears when your facial glands produce too much sebum, and this often results in clogged pores and acne.

Niacinamide works to control sebum production while keeping the skin hydrated. It can also keep acne at bay and give you a natural, matte glow.

When paired with liquorice root, niacinamide can also dissolve dirt and impurities to boost your skin's radiance. Sun-damaged skin Alpha arbutin + niacinamide If you do not uses sunscreen, alpha arbutin can help save your skin. It can repair skin damaged from exposure to UV rays.

Alpha arbutin also reduces the dark spots caused by sun exposure and hyper-pigmentation, and redness.

Niacinamide can help give your skin a radiant glow.

Indo-Asian News Service