Pilates improves agility

As we stay in and practise social distancing and isolation, taking care of our health has become very important.

Maintaining good health is very important to avoid contracting Covid-19, says a fresh guideline by the World Health Organisation.

While most of us may not have access to a full-fledged gym at home, this is the best time to explore workouts such as Pilates and yoga.

Pilates master Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains the likes of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, shows us some Pilates moves to improve agility.

These moves do not require fancy equipment and can be done using body strength and resistance: Criss-cross Lie on your mat. Get one leg to the table top and extend the other leg straight out in a diagonal.

Interlace your hands behind your head and lift your head, chest and shoulders and rotate it towards the bent knee. Inhale and exhale, keep the elbows wide and switch sides.

Plank Place your hands under your shoulders and stretch your legs. Make sure your body is in one line from head to heals. Keep the abdominal muscles engaged and glutes squeezed.

Hold the position for one minute.

Tricep dipsSit on a bench or a stool with your legs straight out and hands by your side.

Lift the glutes and bend your elbows to lower the body. Exhale to lift back up.

Step up You can do this on a chair, a stool or a step. Stand with feet apart. Step up with one leg bringing the other knee up.

Repeat 15 to 20 times on one leg and then switch sides.

Wall-sit Sit against a wall with the thighs parallel to the ground and your back touching the wall. Hold the position for one minute

TeaserLie on your back with the legs straight out and hands above head.

Lift the upper and lower body into a teaser or V-sit position and then slowly lower the body back to the mat. Repeat six to eight times.

