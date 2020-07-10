Pistachio power

If you are making smart diet plans that include healthy snacking options while working, consider adding pistachio.

It is a delicious, complete source of protein for people of every age.

The American Pistachio Growers association explains the key benefits of the green nut power-packed with nutrients.

Nutrition power

It is a naturally cholesterol-free snack that contains healthy fats.

It also has the anti-oxidant lutein, which filters harmful UV light and blue light from electronic device screens.

Studies have shown that pistachio nuts can help lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease.

Complete source of protein A study by the University of Illinois showed that pistachios contain all nine essential amino acids necessary for growth and good health from the age of five. It is a "complete" protein.

Fuels active lifestyle

It is a good source of fibre, healthy fats and B-vitamins and contains potassium, which helps the body refuel and recover before and after a workout.

Researchers have discovered that eating pistachios does not lead to weight gain.

Helps pregnant women

Pregnant women may develop gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) in the third trimester which causes high blood glucose levels and can affect both the mother and the child.

Studies have shown that women with GDM and elevated blood glucose who ate pistachios had a significantly lower rise in their blood glucose levels than those who consumed whole wheat bread.

Snack for children

Pistachios are a smart snacking option for children as they pack a powerful punch of essential nutrients.

Not only are the nuts tasty and fun to eat, they can also help children grow, develop and learn.

