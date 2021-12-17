Piya overcomes acting blip

Piya Valecha, who is playing the role of Bollywood actress Pooja Oberoi in the TV show Imlie, has revealed that her acting career did not get off to a bright start.

"I faced rejection in my life for the first time," said the actress.

"I was confused about my decision to quit my job after getting my MBA and start an acting career. I was depressed.

"But now I'm back in action and getting to work with popular producers and in shows which are trending. I wish to stay here for long."

Actress Aditi now a doctor too

Tamil director Shankar's daughter Aditi, who is making her debut as an actress with Viruman, has received her doctor's degree.

Last Saturday she posted a photo, in which she is seen with her family, on social media and remarked: "Here's to all the fun memories, late nights and mugs of coffee that got me here! Officially Dr Aditi Shankar."

Directors upset with Ashwin's comments

Several directors from the Tamil film industry have taken exception to a statement by actor Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan that he had listened to 40 scripts and dozed off during their narration.

During a speech at the audio launch of his upcoming film Enna Solla Pogirai (right) last week, Ashwin also said: "The story that I didn't doze off to was narrated to me by (Enna Solla Pogirai) director Hari (A. Hariharan)."

Director S.P. Shakthivel said: "On behalf of 40 directors, I condemn you and your attitude. This kind of attitude I didn't expect from a debutant like you. You will realise this one day."

The actor was also trolled on social media for his speech, prompting him to clarify that he did not intend to disrespect any of the directors who had narrated their scripts to him.

Ashwin also claimed that he made the statement out of nervousness.

Joyita has a crush on Olympic hero Neeraj

Class of 2020 actress Joyita Chatterjee likes everything about javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

"He is so different that it just draws me towards him," she said. "The guy has a different kind of simplicity. Even though he has achieved so much in life, his feet are still on the ground."

Are Nora and Guru dating?

Photos of actress-singer Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa - reportedly on a beach in Goa - are doing the rounds on social media.

It is not known if they were there on a holiday or for a shoot.

But fans were quick to speculate with some asking if they are dating.

Rahman to make Bollywood debut with Ganapath

Rahman (left), who has delivered several hits in Tamil including the K. Balachander-directed classic Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal, is set to make his Bollywood debut in director Vikas Bahl's (centre) Ganapath that features Tiger Shroff (right) and Kirti Sanon.

"I did a lot of homework for the role," said the actor. "I attended Hindi tuition for three months, then did script reading and a make-up test before heading to London for the film's shoot."

Sara smashes soda bottles with bare hands

Sara Ali Khan smashed soda bottles with her bare hands on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The Bollywood actress, who appeared as a special guest along with director Aanand L. Rai, challenged contestant Sharad Sharma to drink 20 bottles of soda.

After he finished eight, she smashed two of them against her own hands.