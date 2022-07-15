Plants that are toxic to your pets

A pet is a companion but owners should be cautious about the environment they provide the precious family member with.

Sometimes we forget to pet-proof our homes and this can be hazardous to our furry friend's health.

Plants, for example, can pose a serious threat to the pets in the house.

Dr Vinod Sharma, head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, shares the list of plants that should be avoided at home if you have pets. Amaryllis: The bulbs, leaves and stem of this plant contain phenanthridine alkaloids, which can cause an adverse reaction in pets.

If an animal ingests any part of amaryllis, it might vomit or salivate excessively. Large amounts can cause diarrhoea. Other symptoms include a drop in blood pressure. Daffodils: The plant contains the alkaloid lycorine. It also has other toxins called glycosides, which are present in all parts of the plant and in concentrated quantities in the bulb.

Daffodil poisoning in pets causes severe diarrhoea, tremors, drooling and vomiting. Cats and birds sometimes experience seizures.

In birds, it can even be fatal if ingested in excessive amounts. Cats can experience heart arrhythmia and breathing trouble. Lilies: Everything about the plant is toxic to animals, even the water inside the vase holding the lilies. Depending on the type of lily ingested, the effects can be varied.

Cats, dogs and birds will experience irritation in the mouth and digestive tract. If you see your pet pawing at its face and the lips are swollen, you need to check what it nibbled on.

Lilies can induce vomiting and cause nausea in animals.

Easter lilies and tiger lilies can even be fatal for your cat as any part of these plants can cause sudden kidney failure. Morning glory: The vine looks exquisite with its vibrant colours but they are an absolute no-no for cats, dogs and birds.

The chemical present in this plant called lysergic alkaloids can cause a severe reaction in pets like vomiting, tremors, dilated pupils and even liver failure. Poinsettia: It can cause mild irritation in certain pets. Cats and dogs may vomit and drool after ingesting the plant's sap.

This milky sap has chemicals, diterpenoid EU phorbol esters, that cause these adverse effects. If your cat or dog gets in contact with the sap, the skin can become inflamed and itchy.

Indo-Asian News Service