Play about migration and family history

Singaporean poet, musician and educator Pooja Nansi, came to Singapore with her parents from Gujarat in India in 1982 when she was one year old. She tells the story of her migration and family history in the play You Are Here.

The play will be staged at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice from April 22 to May 2.

First staged at the Singapore Writers Festival in 2015, the 75-minute solo performance focuses on what it means to find a place to call home.

Pooja, who wrote the story, tries to make sense of who she is and where she belongs.

"I'm a child of immigrants. I only arrived in Singapore when my parents decided to settle in another country," said Pooja, who is the current director of the Singapore Writers Festival.

"I've grown up here, listening to them always reminiscing about 'home'. At the same time, I've heard so many stories about my grandparents and great-grandparents.

"In 2015, when I did my writing residency at NTU, it afforded me the time and resources to travel and conduct oral interviews with family members and dig into family archives.

"It made me realise there were extraordinary stories there, within otherwise ordinary lives, that deserved to be documented and honoured."

Through a tender illuminating mix of her trademark poetry and storytelling, Pooja attempts to find a place for her family's messy sprawl of stories in orderly Singapore.

You Are Here, which has been performed over the years at the Esplanade Studio, Kalaa Utsavam and Queensland Poetry Festival, transforms faded family photos, snatches of song and hazy childhood memories into a meditation on migration, love and the pleasures and anxieties of belonging.

"The show is different every time I perform it, because I find myself in a new place each time," said Pooja, who was a recipient of the National Arts Council Young Artist Award in 2016.

"Since the last time I performed it four years ago, I've become a mother, which makes me look at the women who mothered me in a new light.

"I've also learnt to navigate the challenges of encountering this city as a minority woman differently than I would have in my younger years.

"All of that makes me look at the material through a different lens, and that's why the stories land differently for me each time as well, even though I have told them so many times."

You Are Here is directed by Edith Podesta. Joel Tan has collaborated on the dramaturgy of the piece.

The other creative members are Ramesh Krishnan (sound designer) and Mervin Wong (multimedia designer).

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

You Are Here will be staged from April 22 to May 2 at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice: Tuesday to Thursday: 7.30pm; Friday: 6pm & 9pm; Saturday and Sunday 3pm & 6pm. Ticket prices: $30, $40, $50 (10% off on Category 1 tickets for students and senior citizens).

More information can be found at www.wildrice.com.sg