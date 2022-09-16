Play on woman's ultimate sacrifice

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

It is a challenge to compress a magnum opus into a two-hour play. Members of Singapore's Avant Theatre group have done that - after a lot of hard work.

Their abridged and rearranged version of Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil epic Sivagamiyin Sabatham will be staged at the Gateway Theatre, Jalan Bukit Merah, today and tomorrow.

Script and dialogue writer Sri Ganesh pointed out that Sivagami highlights a woman's ultimate sacrifice for her people. Her joy, sorrow, fury and peace - manifested through Bharatanatyam - subtly questions the broader meaning of life and love.

"It is told through the intrigue that was prevalent between the Pallavas and Chalukyas in 7th century AD in south India," he said.

The play has brilliant Tamil dialogues and scenes played by Singaporean actors and exhilarating Bharatanatyam numbers composed by Rajkumar Bharathi, the great-grandson of revered Tamil writer, poet and social reformer Mahakavi Bharathiyar.

The moves were choreographed by Singapore dance tutors V. Balakrishnan (Bharathaanjali), Ambujah Thiru (Bhaskar's Arts Academy) and Meera Balasubramanian (Kalpavriksha Fine Arts).

"The viewing experience is embellished by the innovative use of digital media through captivating graphic backgrounds," said Mr Ganesh. "These have been set by Sangeet Natak Akademi winner Gyandev Singh and his team, led by Gyan Ashtaputre."

Noted local dancer, teacher and actress Meera Balasubramanian plays Sivagami, Tamil theatre personality Vemalan Elangovan does a double act as Chalukya king Pulikesi and Buddhist monk Naganandi, and Tamil stage actor Kishore Kumaran features as Sivagami's love interest Mamallan.

G. Selva, who has directed and acted in more than 80 plays in English and Tamil, is the director.

Kalki's novels are staple for any Tamil art and literature lover. Sivagamiyin Sabatham is set in an era when people lived for love, honour and fortitude.

When it was first serialised in the Tamil magazine Kalki in the mid-1940s, the heroine's plight was compared to that of Mother India, which was struggling for freedom from British rule.

Sivagami, a work by about 100 actors, technicians, musicians, dance professionals and support staff, is making its world premiere in Singapore.

Tickets are available at www.sistic.com.sg/events/ sivagami0922