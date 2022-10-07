Ponniyin Selvam: 1 rocks Indian box office

The hype over Ponniyin Selvan: 1, one of this year's hottest Tamil movies, keeps growing.

Since its release last Friday, the film has grossed more than Rs230 crore ($40 million) worldwide and Rs100 crore in the box office in India, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Mani Ratnam-directed film recorded the biggest opening day for Tamil cinema worldwide, collecting Rs80 crore at the ticket window.

Interestingly, the first-day global gross collection of the film is also higher than Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The Ayan Mukerji directorial collected Rs75 crore gross worldwide on Day 1.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has been well-received by critics and audiences and opened to full-house shows in over 650 theatres in Tamil Nadu, reported The Hindu.

"The audience has given an extraordinary response to the film. Major theatres in main cities are sold out," said Tamil Film Active Producers' Association founding member G. Dhananjayan.

"If one were to give a sense of the opening, it has been better than actor Vijay's recent film Beast, which saw terrific opening.

"The advance booking for second week is also great. The first part ends with a good lead to part II. This film is likely to be one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema."

Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which cost US$70 million ($100 million) to make, is a period epic set amid the Chola empire in India and an adaptation of a popular novel of the same name. Aside from a star-studded cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha, the film boasts award-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

While originally shot in Tamil, the film has been released in several other languages including Hindi and Telugu. Written by author and freedom fighter Kalki Krishnamurthy in the 1950s, Ponniyin Selvan is a 2,200-page historical fiction based on real figures from the Tamil Chola dynasty.

At the peak of its power, the Chola empire extended to South-east Asia, including modern day Myanmar, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The film is set in the 10th century and is a story of power struggles at the court of ailing King Sundara Chola. Audiences unfamiliar with the novel or Chola history may be overwhelmed at first, as the film squeezes in three books worth of story and characters in just under three hours.

Ratnam's adaptation is a visual spectacle, with sweeping landscape shots as well as lavish wardrobe and set pieces.

There are no tiger-punching scenes, like those in S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali and RRR, in this slow-burn political drama. While there are plenty of action sequences, including the film's climatic cliffhanger featuring a battle at sea, the real tension in the film lies in exploring human desires of love, power and revenge.

The second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan is slated for next year.

Indo-Asian News Service