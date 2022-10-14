Ponniyin Selvan: 1 adapted to screen beautifully

SRI GANESH

Four of us watched the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan: 1 last weekend.

My mum, who got to know everything about the movie through the incessant promotion on social media, said at the end: "Nice, they worked hard and did a good job."

My Telugu-speaking friend, who was curious about the hullabaloo, observed: PS-1 is "Pothumada Sami" in Tamil, which means "enough, dude".

My wife, who went with no expectations, said: "I liked it but Baahubali was catchier. This movie ran in a jerky fashion."

For me, who had read Kalki Krishnamurthy's 2,500-page Tamil tome twice and was extremely curious how it would be adapted to the screen, the reaction was: I loved the movie. Understatedly grand Baahubali is still fresh in people's minds and PS-1 will be a letdown for those looking for CGI-produced huge palaces, mountains, waterfalls and weird animals.

PS-1 scores beautifully by focusing on giving the right amount of grandeur for a scene, and they all looked real. Gorgeous female characters Kundavai (Trisha), Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), Poonguzhali (Aishwarya Lakshmi) and Vanathi (Sobhita Dhulipala) looked like million bucks with the fabulous hairdos, real gold-and-diamond jewellery and pleasing costumes. Insipid dialogues While the screenplay worked for me despite its jumpy nature, the lines didn't work. To move the story, one needs strong and sharp dialogues.

Unfortunately, Mani Ratnam resorted partly to his staccato style of dialogues. It worked sometimes, like in the scene where Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) meets Kundavai. But you cannot colloquialise dialogues to please theatre frontbenchers. Not many stars shine The sheer number of stars in the cast boggles the mind. Yet, only a few were memorable.

Vikram as Aditha Karikalan lives the character, while Karthi rides, jumps, flirts, fights and carries the movie with elan.

Trisha, despite her anglicised-Tamil diction, sways in and out efficiently, while Aishwarya Rai shows a smouldering mind behind that serene visage.

There are no over-the-top histrionics. But the others just don't stand out.

Sublime music A.R. Rahman devotes special attention to Mani Ratnam's movies and PS-1 is no exception.

The background music is outstanding: Scenes of Nandini, Trisha-Karthi combo and the action blocks are a scream. Yet, the songs are a bit of a damp-squib, except the peppy Ponni Nadhi.

Ponniyin Selvan is a meandering story, with so many key characters vying for attention. To bring it all together and make it into a cogent screenplay is a fantastic achievement.

For a few shortcomings, PS-1 is a worthy watch. Mani Ratnam brings a much-beloved classic to the screen beautifully.

Baking consultant Sri Ganesh is also a Tamil theatre practitioner in Singapore. He wrote the Tamil play Sivagami, based on Kalki's magnum opus Sivagamiyin Sabatham, which was recently staged by Avant Theatre.