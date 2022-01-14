Potato paal curry

This is a traditional South Indian dish made with boiled potato, green peas and coconut milk.

It goes well with rice, roti, idiyappam, appam and thosai. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Oil: 3 tsp Bay leaf: 1 Green chilli (slit): 2 Curry leaves: A few Onion (finely chopped): 1 Salt: As needed Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tbsp Tomato: ½ Peas: ¼ cup Potatoes (boiled and cubed): 2 cups Water: 1 cup Coriander leaves: A few

To grind: Coconut: ¼ cup Fennel seeds: 1 tsp Cashew nuts: 7-10 Green chilli: 1 Water: ¼ cup Method: 1) In a mixie jar, take the coconut, fennel seeds, cashew nuts and green chilli. Grind them into a fine paste by adding water. 2) In a pan, add the oil and bay leaf. You can add a small piece of cinnamon and two cloves. 3) Add the slit green chillies and curry leaves. Saute for a few seconds and add the onion. 4) Add a little salt and saute till the onion becomes translucent. 5) Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute. 6) Add the chopped tomato and cook for a minute. 7) Add the green peas. I used frozen green peas. If you are using fresh peas, boil them separately and then add. Saute for a minute. 8) Add the boiled potato. Mix well. Add the ground coconut paste. 9) Add 1 cup of water. Mix well and add salt. 10) Cover it and cook for three minutes. Switch off the flame. Garnish with coriander leaves. Note: a) You can add 2 tbsp of milk before switching off the stove.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com