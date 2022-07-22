JEYASHRI SURESH

Potato podimas is a popular south Indian side dish prepared with boiled potatoes sauteed with onion and green chilli.

It goes well with sambar and rasam, as well as any tamarind-based gravy.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Boiled potato: 2 Oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Green chilli: 2 Ginger (grated): 1 tsp Curry leaves: Few Asafoetida: 2 pinches Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Lemon juice: 1 tsp Salt: As needed Method: 1) Boil the potatoes till cooked through. Peel and hand-mash the skinless potato. 2) Add oil to a pan, followed by mustard seeds, urad dal, grated ginger, chopped green chilli, asafoetida and curry leaves. Saute till the dal turns golden brown. 3) Mix in the mashed potato. 4) Add salt and turmeric powder. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. 5) Switch off the flame and add lemon juice. Mix well before serving. Notes: a) You can coarsely pulse the chilli, ginger and curry leaves in a mixer before adding to the pan. b) You can add onion to the dish. Add it to the pan after the dal turns golden brown and before adding the mashed potato.

tabla@sph.com.sgJeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com