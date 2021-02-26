JEYASHRI SURESH

This is an easy-to-make Indian dry dish consisting of a small quantity of chopped vegetables.

It goes well with chapati, paratha, poori and rice. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Potatoes: 2 Oil: 1 tbsp Cumin seeds: ½ tsp Coriander powder: ½ tsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Red chilli powder: 1¼ tsp Spring onion whites (chopped): ¼ cup Tomato (chopped): 1 Spring onion greens (chopped): ¼ cup Garam masala: 1 tsp Salt: As needed

Method: 1) Boil the potatoes, peel the skin and cut them into cubes. 2) Heat oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds. 3) Add the coriander powder, turmeric powder and red chilli powder. Saute for a few seconds, do not burn it. 4) Add the chopped spring onion whites and saute for a minute. 5) Add the chopped tomato and salt and saute well. Mix well and cook till the tomatoes become soft. 6) Add the boiled potato cubes. 7) Add the chopped spring onion greens and garam masala. 8) Mix well and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in between. 9) If you want a tangy taste, add ½ tsp of amchur powder. 10) Switch off the flame. Potato spring onion bhaji is ready. Notes: a) If you don't have spring onions, you can add normal onions and replace the spring onion greens with coriander leaves. b) The powders give an even coating of spice.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com