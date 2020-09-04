Energy is needed to perform strength or endurance training.

The right food or supplement will help maximise your workout and boost your immunity, mental focus, fitness and overall recovery.

The timing and composition of the meal are important for improving performance.

Provides sustained energy

Carbohydrates help energise your body and delay muscle fatigue.

Improves endurance A well-balanced meal helps improve your muscular endurance and stamina level.

It also enhances cognitive processes such as alertness, focus, reaction time and mood and leads to a greater increase in lean muscle mass.

What to eat before you exercise?

Pre-workout meal is important. Whole grain sandwich (chicken/cottage cheese), a protein smoothie with nuts and fruits and oats pancake with a glass of beetroot juice are ideal.

A simple-to-digest carbohydrate-based snack or a carbohydrate-electrolyte drink should be taken about an hour before you exercise.

Other suggestions: Yogurt and fruit smoothie with sugar and rock salt, banana plus beetroot and orange juice and raisins plus watermelon juice.

Arginine in beetroot and L-citrulline in watermelon enhance oxygen capacity.

Hydrate with two litres of water about two hours before a workout.

Pre-workout supplements

The core ingredients commonly used in supplements which aid in boosting performance are caffeine, B vitamins, electrolytes, L-citrulline, beta-alanine and creatine.

These help improve stamina, strength, speed and brain power and give you a performance edge.

Indo-Asian News Service