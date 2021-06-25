Prithviraj set to break the norm and do a 'happy film'

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran acknowledges the Indian movie industry is missing "happy films".

"The primary reason for that is all film-makers, actors and producers are forced to do contained films," he told IANS. "Films that can be done under these pandemic circumstances.

"The genre that is happening now is either a crime thriller or a dark satire. Happy films need a lot of actors, laughter, joy, comedy and music. The project will be big and you need many locations, people and places. Not many film-makers want to venture into this space now because of the restrictions."

The actor, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with the Malayalam film Lucifer, however, wants to be different.

He recently announced that he will direct and act in the Malayalam film Bro Daddy, which will also star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

"It will be a happy film that has been badly missing in Malayalam cinema lately," said Prthviraj.

"I was supposed to do my second directorial long ago - the sequel to Lucifer. It is a big project and would have been shot this year. But due to the Covid conditions, it did not take off.

"When the two writers (of Bro Daddy) narrated the script to me, I found it interesting. I wanted to do it because the film would be really enjoyable, a light watch.

"I casually narrated the idea to Mr Mohanlal over a Zoom call and he said we are doing this, and the project took off."

Prithviraj made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Aiyyaa alongside Rani Mukerji. He later featured in Hindi films such as Aurangzeb (2013) and Naam Shabana (2017). But his Bollywood career has not really taken off.

"I was offered a few Bollywood roles. But the fact is Malayalam cinema is experiencing a high and it would require something really good for me to invest my time in a Hindi film," said Prithviraj.

"However, I look forward to acting in Hindi films. I hope something good enough finds its way to me."

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next film, the mystery thriller Cold Case, on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Indo-Asian News Service

