Priyanka has crush on Tamil star Dhanush

Santhanam plays Google in Gulu Gulu

Actor Santhanam plays an interesting character called Google in the Tamil comedy-drama Gulu Gulu, which is directed by Rathna Kumar.

Google is widely travelled and knows 13 languages. He knows almost everything.

But his English is broken.

He'd answer questions with a clear-cut explanation - that is why he is lovingly called Google. However, each time someone calls him that, all he hears is Gulu Gulu.

Jayaram reveals character he plays in Ponniyin Selvan

Actor Jayaram has disclosed the look of Nambi, the character he plays in director Mani Ratnam's eagerly-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, whose first part will be released on Sept 30.

Jayaram posted a photo of himself with Ratnam and cinematographer Ravi Varman.

He wrote: "Years of wait to act in a Maniratnam film finally comes to an end! To be a part of the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan feels amazing. Nambi will be close to my heart."

Meesha gushes over role in Rocketry

Meesha Ghoshal was thrilled to play the role of Geetha, the daughter of scientist Nambi Narayanan in R. Madhavan's critically-acclaimed film Rocketry - The Nambi Effect.

The actress posted on Instagram a photo of herself with the scientist and wrote: "With the one and only Nambi Narayanan sir. So grateful to have met such an amazing and humble person.

"Huge respect to you, sir, and I can't thank my stars enough for giving me this beautiful chance to act in your biopic as your daughter Geetha, a role that will always remain very close to my heart."

Maria happy working with team Prince

Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka is making her Tamil debut with the film Prince.

She stars opposite Sivakarthikeyan and wrote on Twitter that she is busy shooting for the film.

"I've been in India for 4 months now and have been working on the #SK20 project with @Siva_Kartikeyan," she said.

"I am very pleased to work with this team and I am waiting for the movie premiere in October at the Diwali festival."

Priyanka has crush on Tamil star Dhanush

Telugu actress Priyanka Jawalkar expressed her liking for Tamil movies and actors during a recent Instagram chit-chat with her fans.

She said her Kollywood crush "has always been Dhanush and started liking Simbu too for some reason".

She added: "Cute peeps both."

Priyanka's recent interaction with cricketer Venkatesh Iyer has also gone viral.

She posted her photo on Instagram and Venkatesh wrote: "Cute."

Priyanka replied: "Who? You?"

Shillong Chamber Choir pays musical tribute to Uncle Neil

The popular Meghalaya-based Shillong Chamber Choir's new song The Great Indian Train Journey is a tribute to their founder and iconic Indian pianist Neil Nongkynrih.

The song, written by Neil himself 10 years ago, was inspired by the innumerable train journeys he took across the sub-continent with his choir.

Lead singer William Richmond said: "Uncle Neil loved train journeys and spending time with people. He would look forward to cruising in the first-class compartment and sipping tea from the cups and saucers. He would always return with a plethora of tales that he shared with us and his friends."

Neil died in January this year.

Sona's song a tribute to Meera Bai

Singer-songwriter-producer Sona Mohapatra says her new track Rang De is a tribute to Meera Bai, the 16th century mystic poet and devotee of Lord Krishna.

"Only in my late teens did I start exploring more of Mera Bai's life," said Sona.

"She wrote about sensuality and desire among other taboo topics.

"My music video is a tribute to her unrelenting will to spread love, joy and freedom amid dogma and orthodoxy."