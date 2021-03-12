Priyanka launches Indian eatery in NY

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has announced the opening of her own restaurant in New York, which will offer Indian cuisine.

She announced the launch on her Instagram handle on Sunday with the photo of an intimate prayer ceremony and wrote: "I'm thrilled to present to you Sona, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into.

"Sona is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.

"The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country.

"Sona is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there!"

Chef Nayak is reportedly a restaurateur, author and culinary consultant based in New York City.

He has written seven best-selling books that include Modern Indian Cooking, My Indian Kitchen and The Spice Trail.

Priyanka also shared a few photographs where she can be seen performing a puja (prayer ceremony) with husband Nick Jonas.

She also wrote: "This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends @mkgoyal and #DavidRabin. Thank you to our designer #MelissaBowers and the rest of the team for realising this vision so clearly.

"The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate puja to bless the space that would soon become #sonanewyork Godspeed!"

The 38-year-old actress is partnering restaurateur and nightlife industry veteran David Rabin as well as her friend - businessman Maneesh Goyal - to open the new eatery, which will come up at 36 East 20th Street, between Park Avenue South and Broadway.

"We are hoping to bring our guests back to the golden age of dining," Mr Goyal told Eater.

"Indian food, art, music, drinks - served up with a dose of nostalgia and a heap of New York swagger.

"From the streets of Mumbai to the beaches of Goa to the charm of Old Delhi, Sona's menu spotlights all that you could ever desire from the subcontinent."

Supporting Priyanka in her maiden restaurant endeavour, her father-in-law congratulated her on social media.

"Congratulations," Kevin Jonas Sr wrote on his Instagram Story and asked: "When do we eat?!"

"Anytime senior!" the actress replied. "It's yours."

Priyanka is currently riding high on the strength of her starring and executive producing role in the Netflix hit White Tiger.

The Ramin Bahrani directorial features the actress alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

She will also star in the upcoming romantic drama movie Text for You alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion.

She will also appear in the Matrix film scheduled for later this year.

Indo-Asian News Service