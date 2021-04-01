Priyanka's Bollywood movie out 'next year'

Busy star Priyanka Chopra had some free time in between shots last Friday and decided to host a question and answer session with her Twitter family.

It led to the Indian actress revealing that she is all set for a new movie - a Bollywood project.

When one of her fans asked, "What's your next upcoming Bollywood movie?", Priyanka did not name it.

Instead, she replied: "Next Year!!!"

The 38-year-old's last Hindi film was Netflix project The White Tiger, which she also produced last year.

Ahead of that, she starred in Shonali Bose's biographical drama The Sky Is Pink in 2019.

Priyanka also played the role of a cop in the 2016 Hindi movie Jai Gangaajal.

In Hollywood, she is currently shooting for the spy series Citadel. It also stars Richard Madden.

The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.

The actress has finished shooting for Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili.

Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

Understandably, Priyanka is on cloud nine, with The White Tiger making an impact in the awards circuit this season.

The film is in contention for an Oscar and two British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAS).

"It means a lot to me, I am so proud of the whole team. We believed in the story collectively and, importantly, the story needed to be translated into a film that would connect with a wider audience," Priyanka told IANS.

At the Oscars on April 25, The White Tiger, based on Arvind Adiga's book of the same name, has a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for writer-director Ramin Bahrani.

At the BAFTAS, actor Adarsh Gourav is nominated alongside Anthony Hopkins and the late Chadwick Boseman, among others, in the Leading Actor category, while Bahrani is in the race for a Best Adapted Screenplay trophy.

As soon as nominations for various awards ceremonies were announced this year, a section of social media began comparing The White Tiger with Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Oscars and six BAFTAs in 2009 and turned its lead duo Dev Patel and Freida Pinto into overnight global stars.

While the nominations are an honour, Priyanka said her involvement with the project is not necessarily about the awards.

"We had already done the hard work by the time the awards rolled by, so I don't think it affected my role as an actor or producer in any way for this film," she said.

"For me, as an actor and a producer, the audience has always been my end goal. Nominations and wins - especially awards like the Oscars and Baftas - are truly amazing but it's not why I pick projects," she asserted.

Priyanka lists "content stories, ones that resonate, ones that need to be told, ones that entertain a wide global audience" as her primary intent when it comes to filmmaking.

"You will never be true to content if you make it to win at the awards," she said.

