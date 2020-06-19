Protein-rich curry leaves powder

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a South Indian protein-rich dal powder served with hot rice and ghee.

It is made from fresh curry leaves and spices and can also be eaten with idli or thosai.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Makes: ¾ cup

Ingredients: Toor dal: ½ cup Curry leaves: 1/3 cup (loosely packed) Pepper corns: 1 tsp Red chilli: 3-4 Salt: As needed Asafoetida: 2 pinches

Method: 1) Dry roast the toor dal in a pan till it turns golden brown. 2) Dry roast in medium flame. Once done, take it out and keep it on a plate. 3) Add 1 tsp pepper and four red chillies. Roast this mix in medium flame for two minutes. 4) Add salt and asafoetida. Roast till the salt changes colour. The salt is roasted to ensure the moisture in it does not spoil the shelf life of paruppu podi. Take it out and transfer to the plate. 5) Wash and pat dry the curry leaves. If you are taking the curry leaves out from the fridge, pat dry them. 6) Add them to the pan and roast the mix for a few minutes in low flame. Do not allow it to change colour. Switch off the flame. 7) Let this sit in the hot pan for a few minutes. Once all the ingredients are cool, transfer them to a mixie jar and grind them into a fine powder. 8) Store this in a dry, air-tight container. 9) To prepare for the lunch box, take 3 tsp oil in a pan. 10) Add ½ tsp mustard seeds and 3 tsp peanuts. Roast till the peanuts get cooked. 11) Add 1 cup cooked rice. Mix and add 3-4 tsp paruppu podi. 12) Drizzle a few drops of ghee. Mix well gently and evenly. 13) Paruppu podi sadam is ready.

Notes: a) Adjust the quantity of red chilli and pepper according to your taste. b) If you want to make garlic-flavoured curry leaves paruppu podi, dry roast 10 to 15 garlic cloves and allow them to cool completely.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com