Protein rich pulao

This is a flavourful and easy dish to prepare. It is rich in protein and fibre and makes a healthy and wholesome meal.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Soaking time: 8 hours

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Basmati rice: ½ cup Kala chana (black chickpeas): ¼ cup Onion: 1 Tomato: 1 Oil: 1 tblsp Ghee: 1 tsp Salt: As needed Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Garam masala: 1 tsp To grind Mint leaves: Few Coriander leaves: Few Green chilli: 1 Garlic: 3 cloves Ginger: Small piece

Method

1) Wash and soak ½ cup of basmati rice for 20 minutes in ¾-cup water.

2) Soak kala chana for eight hours and pressure cook it with little salt till 5-6 whistles.

3) Drain the water and keep it aside.

4) Grind coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilli, garlic cloves and ginger into a paste.

5) Do not add water while grinding.

6) Thinly slice the onion and finely chop the tomatoes.

7) Take oil and ghee in a pressure cooker. Add onions and saute it.

8) Add some salt. This will ensure even cooking of the onions. Cook till it becomes translucent.

9) Add the chopped tomatoes. Alternatively, you can puree them and add too.

10) Add the ground green paste. Mix well and add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and garam masala.

11) Add the cooked kala chana to this. Cook well for three minutes.

12) Add the soaked basmati rice along with water.

13) Cover the pressure cooker and cook till one whistle. Then simmer the flame to the lowest and cook for seven minutes. Switch off the flame.

14) Once the pressure subsides, open the cooker and mix the contents gently.

15) You can serve the kala chana pulao with onion raita or pack it as a lunch offering.

Notes: a) You can use white chana or rajma too. b) You can grind the tomatoes. c) Green peas can be used instead of kala chana.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com