Is purple the new green?

The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing people to adopt a nutritious diet.

Many are including more vegetables in their meals.

According to chef Prabhakar Nagaraj, managing partner at Elior India Catering in Bengaluru, purple-coloured vegetables and fruits are being favoured since they have been found to be rich in nutrients.

"One can replace regular cauliflower with purple cauliflower in meals or replace regular cabbage with red cabbage in salads," he said. "Both raise the level of antioxidants and phytonutrients. An important feature of all purple food is the ability to help repair and heal cell damage."

Purple vegetables and fruits are rich in anthocyanins, which are natural plant pigments. Studies have shown that anthocyanins benefit brain health, help to lower inflammation and fight cancer and heart disease.

The recognition of these benefits has led to farmers growing more purple vegetables. For example, the cultivation of purple carrots has increased.

"The benefits of purple food are a recent discovery, so the production is not yet high," said chef Nagaraj. "Gradually more people will know about its health benefits and the consumption will increase."

According to him, lavender flowers are increasingly being used as a garnish because they not only enhance the appearance of food but also make the skin glow when eaten. "The discovery of this benefit has led to a greater demand for lavender and hence greater cultivation of it," he said.

Purple vegetables do not require any special treatment during cooking.

"Purple potatoes can be used to make aloo jeera (a typical Indian vegetarian dish chiefly made with potatoes, cumin seeds and spices)," said chef Nagaraj. "The key is to determine how much of it to use based on your requirement of antioxidants.

"We usually discard the skin of berries and grapes and use only the pulp in cooking. Now we know that the skin has several nutritional benefits and we consume them as a whole."

More and more people are including purple rice and pomegranate in their diets.

There is also an increase in intake of purple lettuce. Studies have shown that purple potatoes have four times as many antioxidants as Russet potatoes.

Compared to orange carrots, purple carrots have two times the amount of alpha and beta-carotene.

Red cabbage contains 36 different types of antioxidants and eight times more vitamin C than green cabbage.

"There's no doubt that purple-coloured fruits and vegetables are excellent additions to the diet," said chef Nagaraj.

"But it's also important to remember that balance is key. Include a rainbow of differently-coloured fruits and vegetables for optimum health benefits."

