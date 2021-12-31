Simone to play Kate Sharma in Bridgerton 2 Netflix and Shondaland's popular web series Bridgerton, set in England's Regency era, will reappear on March 25 with Season 2.

It will feature Simone Ashley, the British actress of Indian origin, who will play Kate Sharma, reported Variety.

The character was originally Kate Sheffield in author Julia Quinn's second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me (2000), on which Season 2 is based. The writers of the web series changed her name to Kate Sharma to reflect her Indian heritage.

Pushpa music director to make acting debut

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who scored the music for the superhit Telugu film Pushpa - The Rise, will make his debut as an actor soon.

"My target was only to be a musician which is why I refused a few acting offers initially," he said.

"But the pandemic has changed my perception. It got me thinking and I wanted to try everything that I am good at."

Christmas bash shows glimpses of KatVic's new house

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made sure their first Christmas after their wedding was a special one.

The Bollywood couple hosted a get-together at their new house in Mumbai which seems to have turned into a housewarming party.

Many of the guests shared group photos which also show a glimpse of the couple's living room, balcony and other living spaces. The entire place is washed in white and has an earthen appeal with cream-toned furniture and brown carpet.

Megha to play lead in Tamil action thriller Actress Megha Akash will play the female lead in director Vijay Milton's much-awaited Tamil action thriller Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, which has Vijay Antony playing the hero.

The film, a sequel to Vijay's superhit film Salim, will be the first Tamil movie to be extensively shot in Daman and Diu, the smallest administrative subdivision of India.

It will hit the screens in the middle of next year.

Hollywood actress meets Hrithik in Mumbai Samantha Lockwood recently treated Bollywood fans to some photos from her meeting with Indian actor Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai.

The Hollywood actress, who has starred in movies such as Shoot The Hero and Hawaii Five-0, captioned them: "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii… superstar @hrithikroshan."

Simaran styled own bridal avatar

Actress Simaran Kaur gave her own style inputs for her bridal look in the show Agar Tum Na Hote.

"Every girl loves to dress up and getting an opportunity to play and dress up as a bride is really fantastic," she said.

"I was even more kicked about the sequence because the lehenga (skirt) they chose for me looked amazing. It was something I would personally love wearing too."

Sushmita confirms break-up Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen confirmed her break-up with model Rohman Shawl on Instagram with a photo and a note: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains."

Sushmita and Rohman were in a relationship since 2018. Contrary to popular opinion, they didn't meet at a fashion show. The model messaged the actress on Instagram, she replied and they got together.