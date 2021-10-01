The purpose of a detox plan is to ease the functioning of major organs such as the heart, kidneys and liver in order to help them recuperate and perform better.

Ayurveda recommends detoxing the body periodically to reap good health benefits.

Ayurvedic detox diets are said to bring about positive changes in the body and mind, enhancing physical health and increasing mental focus and clarity.

Regular detox is known to improve blood circulation, boost immunity, increase energy and flush out toxins.

Yogini, mountaineer and philanthropist Radhika Iyer Talati suggests two quick detox recipes:

Detox Kaadha Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Coriander seeds: 1 tsp Fennel seeds: 1 tsp Water: ½ litre Honey: As needed Method: Bring the water to boil, add the seeds and let it boil for 10 minutes in a low flame.

Turn off the heat and let it simmer for five minutes.

Strain, add honey and serve hot. Golden Milk Coconut milk: 200ml Ghee: 1 tsp Organic turmeric powder: ½ tsp Black pepper: A pinch Ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg or cardamom: A pinch Honey: As needed Method: Heat the ghee in a pan, add the turmeric powder and black pepper and let it form a paste.

Add the coconut milk and mix well. Allow it to come to a boil while continuously stirring.

Let it simmer in low-medium heat for five minutes. Add the additional spices and honey and serve hot.

Following basic rules will also help you with your detox routine.

Drink warm lemon water half an hour before every meal to open up blocked intestinal channels.

Eat more natural, raw and fresh food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Steamed vegetables, quinoa, porridge and fresh seasonal fruits are great options.

Avoid snacking. If you are still hungry between meals, eat a fruit or some nuts and seeds.

