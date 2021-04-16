JEYASHRI SURESH

Ragi or finger millet has amazing health benefits. This traditional South Indian delicacy is made with ragi, which is pressed into noodle form and steamed.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients: Store-bought ragi flour: 1 cup Hot water: As needed Salt: 2 pinches Oil: ½ tsp

Method: 1) Take the ragi flour in a pan and dry roast it. Do not allow the colour to change. Roast till the steam starts coming out and the flour is hot. 2) Switch off the flame. 3) Transfer the flour to a bowl. Add a little salt. 4) Place water in a saucepan. Boil it till you see tiny bubbles. 5) Add the boiled water little by little to the flour and mix well using a spoon or spatula. 6) Once it becomes a mass, cover it and keep it aside for five minutes. 7) Grease your hands with oil and knead the dough well when the mixture is warm. 8) Heat the idli steamer with water. 9) Place the dough in the idiyappam press. Squeeze it over the greased idli plates. 10) Cover and steam it for four minutes - medium flame. 11) Take it out and allow it to cool for a minute. Gently invert this over a plate. 12) Soft ragi idiyappams are ready. You can sprinkle grated coconut and sugar on it and enjoy it.

Notes: a) Always cover the dough with a damp cloth so that it won't become dry.

b) Ragi idiyappam can be served with vegetable kurma, coconut milk or sugar.

c) Idiyappams will come out dry if the dough is too tight.

d) If the dough is too tight, it will be difficult to squeeze the idiyappam. So sprinkle some hot water and make the dough soft and pliable.

e) If the dough is dry, the idiyappams will break while squeezing.

f) The idiyappams can be made in advance and served later.

g) Always keep the cooked idiyappam covered and steam it for two minutes just before serving. Or sprinkle a few drops of water on it and microwave for two minutes.

h) Idiyappams stay good in room temperature for four hours during summer and eight hours in winter.

i) The idiyappam can also be made using ragi flour. Just dry roast the ragi flour for three minutes and follow the same procedure.

j) Always use a fine-hole sev maker to get super-soft idiyappam.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com