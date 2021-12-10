Ragi vegetable soup

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a high-protein soup that is packed with flavour. The addition of vegetables makes it full of nutrition and taste.

Ragi (finger millet) is rich in calcium, helps in weight loss, has a high fibre content, battles anaemia, reduces blood cholesterol and regulates blood sugar levels. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Ghee: 1 tsp Bay leaf (optional): 1 Garlic (crushed): 4 cloves Mixed vegetables (carrot, peas, cauliflower and beans): 1 cup Water: 2¼ cups Salt: As needed Ragi flour: 2 tbsp Pepper powder: 1 tsp Method: 1) In a pan, add the ghee, then the bay leaf and crushed garlic. Saute this for a minute. 2) Add the mixed vegetables and saute for a minute. 3) Add two cups of water. 4) Add salt and mix well. Let this boil for 7-9 minutes. If you prefer the vegetables to be soft, cook for two more minutes. 5) Put 2 tbsp of ragi flour in a bowl and add ¼ cup water. Mix well. Ensure there are no lumps. 6) Add this to the soup. Mix well. 7) Add the pepper powder. Let the soup boil for 3 minutes. Stir in between. 8) Switch off the flame. Discard the bay leaf before serving. Note: a) You can add thinly shredded cabbage, baby corn, sweet corn, spring onions and coriander.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com