Tamannaah loves to switch between shoots

Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed schedule this year shooting for F3, Dost Yaar, MasterChef Telugu, Plan A Plan B and Gurthunda Seethakalam.

But the actress says she enjoys the whole hustle of being on a set and getting on another immediately afterwards.

"It is hectic to transport yourself mentally from one place to another because the characters and their environment are different," she said.

"But that's where the homework comes in. The process of understanding the script and the role before doing the shoot is what makes the switching relatively easy."

Tamil comedy drama to be shot in Mauritius

Actors Jiiva and Shiva will join forces for a new Tamil film titled Golmaal, which will be shot entirely in Mauritius.

The big-budget comedy will be directed by Pon Kumaran, who has helmed several successful Kannada movies.

"Golmaal will be an out and out family entertainer," said Pon Kumaran. "Jiiva and Shiva have a great sense of humour and they can create a different kind of magic when they share screen space."

Kiara doesn't like any comparison

Kiara Advani (right) is flattered that dentist Aishwarya Singh has become a social media hit by recreating her looks from her movies. But the Bollywood actress does not like the word doppelganger (lookalike) being used for Aishwarya.

"I actually saw her recreate the Dimple (Kiara's Dimple Cheema character in the film Shershaah) look and put it up on Instagram. She did a really great job," said Kiara. "But I don't really like the word doppelganger.

"She's her own personality and, at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are."

Rakul makes relationship with Jackky official

Rakul Preet Singh gave her fans a big surprise on her 31st birthday last Sunday.

The actress made her relationship with actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani official through a lovable post on Instagram.

She wrote: "Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you!! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

Sara gets a 'like' from Aaryan

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has caught the attention of actor Kartik Aaryan. She recently posted a photo of herself standing on a balcony and flashing a beautiful smile and it earned the appreciation of Bollywood's chocolate boy Aaryan.

Sara, who shuttles between Mumbai, where her family stays, and London, where she is currently studying medicine, is reportedly dating cricketer Shubman Gill. But the two have not confirmed the relationship.

Vidyut reveals what Sanak means to him

Action star Vidyut Jammwal says the Hindi word sanak means going all out and not caring about what others think.

"Sanak is something we all have and it is all positive," he said. "The thought of not giving up when everybody says no to you is also sanak."

Vidyut is gearing up for the release of his action-thriller Sanak: Hope Under Siege, which tells the tale of a hero who fights in a restricted environment to save his wife and other hostages from the perils of evil.

Rajkumar's granddaughter launches film career

Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar's granddaughter Dhanya Ramkumar has made her film debut with the Kannada release Ninna Sanihake.

She is also the daughter of Kannada star Ramkumar and the first woman from the family to enter the film industry.

Ninna Sanihake, a breezy love story based on living together, is already a hit.