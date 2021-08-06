Rapper Raja invokes Rajini's spirit

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Indian-Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has always believed in featuring his culture and mother tongue in his music. His latest single Spice Boy, which arrived on streaming platforms last Friday, is no exception.

The track, an ode to Indian film star Rajinikanth, delivers his signature English and Tamil bars over dancey beats orchestrated by producers Flightsch and RIIDEM.

"As a South Indian boy who grew up eating amma's home-cooked meals filled with spices, I decided to call myself Spice Boy," said Raja, 25, whose parents relocated to Singapore from Tamil Nadu in 1992.

"It's a cheeky spin on Spice Girls, but of course it embodies my own spirit.

"There's a line that says "You can call me Mr Spice Boy". That's the vibe I'm on right now."

Spice Boy follows the release of Mami in March. The single featured in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

"What can I say? I feel blessed to be noticed," said Raja about being featured on the popular American show.

"It's a major win for all of us in this region. It's a testament to what could be possible for artistes from South-east Asia."

Spice Boy is a fun and groovy song which Raja, who started his career in 2018 with his single Poori Gang and rose to become South-east Asia's rising hip-hop artiste with Mustafa, Mad Blessings and The Dance Song, enjoyed creating.

"At a time like this when people are going through a great deal of struggle, it helps people take their minds off a little from daily life," he said.

"The song has a positive vibration, something that livens up your mood. I wish to spread as much joy as I possibly can through my work."

The 2min 54sec video tells the story of a janitor who falls asleep on duty and has a dream where he fights his own boss who is selling spices. He imagines himself as a Spice Boy - only to be woken up by the boss at the end.

The clip is infused with madcap action, curly wigs, inflated sumo costumes and disorienting close-ups. Raja takes centre stage by invoking the brash spirit of Rajinikanth's characters - including the film star's iconic glass-flipping move.

"It's basically the kind of confidence that Rajinikanth portrays in his films," said Raja. "Rajinikanth has been my idol all through my growing-up years. He's a legend.

"I wanted to celebrate his supremacy. Spice Boy is anyone who is confident in his own skin. Someone who is like Rajinikanth. He has confidence, swagger, a sense of style that doesn't align with anyone else's. His views on humility and spirituality are also something I deeply revere."

Raja is also launching a fashion label today. His first brand, Peace Oeuvre, will have casual pieces, including unisex T-shirts, drawstring hoodies and masks.

