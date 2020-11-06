Rava-based gulab jamun

JEYASHRI SURESH

Popular Indian dessert gulab jamun can be made with rava (semolina). It is often served during Deepavali.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Makes: 20 jamuns

Ingredients: Rava: 1/2 cup Raw milk: 11/2 cup Ghee: 2 tsp Oil: For deep frying Sugar: 11/2 cup Water: 2 cups Saffron: A pinch

Method: 1) Take the rava in a pan and dry roast it for two minutes in low flame. Do not allow the rava's colour to change.

2) Take it out and keep it aside. Pour the milk into the same pan and allow it to boil for a minute. Don't let it overflow.

3) When it starts boiling, keep the flame low and add the roasted rava to this. Mix well and ensure that lumps are not formed.

4) Let this cook for five minutes in medium-low flame. It will start to thicken like upma or kesari.

5) Once the milk is completely absorbed, add 1 tsp of ghee. Mix well and cook for two minutes. Let it absorb all the moisture.

6) Don't let it burn. Take it out and keep it in a plate. Allow this to cool completely.

7) Take the sugar in a saucepan and add two cups of water. Add the saffron. Boil this till the sugar melts and becomes a syrup. Keep it aside.

8) Grease your hands and knead the rava into a dough. Make lemon-sized balls. Heat the oil for deep frying. Once it is hot, keep the flame to medium.

9) Fry the rava balls in medium flame. Do this in batches. After a minute, slowly flip them and cook them till they become golden brown.

10) Take them out and drain them in a kitchen towel. Repeat this for the rest of the dough.

11) Once done, warm the sugar syrup again. Place the fried balls in the sugar syrup. Ensure all the balls are fully immersed.

12) Let this soak for three hours. Rava gulab jamun is ready. You can serve it with vanilla ice cream too. Warm the sugar syrup if you want hot jamuns.

Notes: a) Instead of saffron, you can add rose water or cardamom. 2) You can use raw sugar instead of white sugar. 3) Ensure the rava is completely cooked in milk and the milk is absorbed. 4)Rava gulab jamuns stay good for a week in the refrigerator.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com