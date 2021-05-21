Raw mango rasam

JEYASHRI SURESH

It is mango season and this is one of the easiest rasams that you can make with the popular fruit. All you need is a few other ingredients and about 15 minutes of work in the kitchen.

The rasam is soothing and helps keep your gut clean. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 1 minute Serves: 4-5 Ingredients: Raw mango: 1 cup Green chilli: 2 Salt: As needed Coconut: 3 tsp Water: 2 cups Coconut oil: 2 tsp Mustard seeds: ¼ tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Cumin seeds: ½ tsp Red chilli: 5 Curry leaves: A few Method: 1) Peel the skin of the mangoes and cut them into big chunks. 2) Grind the mango, green chilli, salt and coconut into a fine paste. Add little water if needed. Strain the mixture using two cups of water. 3) Heat the coconut oil in a small pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, cumin seeds and red chilli. 4) Once the mustard seeds splutter and the dal turns golden brown, add the mix to the mango water. 5) Add curry leaves. As I didn't use coconut, I added 3 tsp of coconut milk and mixed it well. 6) Rasam is ready. Serve it with hot, plain rice and any curry. Note: a) Mor milagai (green chilli soaked in curd and salt and sun-dried till crispy) can be used instead of red chilli.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com