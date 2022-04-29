JEYASHRI SURESH

When mangoes are in season, they are used extensively in the Indian kitchen.

Raw mango rice (mangai sadam in Tamil) is one such speciality.

Only a few ingredients are needed to make this dish, which pairs well with hot and spicy vegetable curries, potato fry, banana fry or yam tawa fry.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 1 Ingredients Cooked rice (I used raw rice): 1 cup Raw mango (grated): 4 tbsp Sesame oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Chana dal: 1 tsp Peanuts: 2 tbsp Red chilli (chopped): 1 fresh Dried red chilli (broken): 2 Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Salt: As needed Curry leaves: Few Coriander leaves: Finely-chopped Method 1. In a pan, take oil, mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, peanuts, fresh red chilli and dried red chilli. Saute till the dal turns golden brown. 2. Add salt and turmeric powder. Switch off the flame. 3. Add mango and mix well. 4. Place the rice in a bowl, ensuring that the grains are not clumped or mushy. Cool the rice. 5. Add the mango mixture to this. 6. Add curry leaves and coriander leaves. Mix well. 7. Mangai sadam is ready. It can be served with appalam (lentil wafers) or vadam (a papad variety made in South India). Notes a. Reduce the quantity of the mangoes if they are very sour. b. Do not add the mango mixture to hot rice.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com