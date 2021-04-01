Regal meal with sultani dal

JEYASHRI SURESH

Sultani dal has its origin in Lucknow, which is the hub of the Mughal empire. Lentil is cooked in milk and yogurt and then made royal with the addition of cream and spices.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients: Toor dal: 1 cup Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Milk: 1 cup Yogurt: 3 tbsp Fresh cream: ¼ cup Ghee: 1 tbsp Onion: 1 Finely-chopped garlic: 1 tbsp Chopped ginger: 2 tsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Chopped green chilli: 2 Dried red chilli: 2 Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Salt: To taste

Method: 1) Take 1 cup of toor dal in a vessel. Wash the dal a few times and then add 21/2 cups of water. 2) Add ¼ tsp turmeric powder and 2 pinches of asafoetida. 3) Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles. Once the pressure releases, take out the cooked dal and mash it well. Transfer it to a pan. 4) Add milk, yogurt and fresh cream. I used low-fat raw milk. Mix everything well. 5) Add salt to taste. Let this come to a boil. Switch off the flame. Keep it aside. 6) Take 1 tbsp ghee in a pan. 7) Add cumin seeds and chopped garlic, green chilli and ginger. Saute for a minute. 8) Add one finely-chopped onion and dried red chilli. Saute till the onion pieces become golden brown. 9) Switch off the flame and add the red chilli powder. Mix well. 10) Transfer the mix to the dal. Mix well. Dal is ready. 11) The next step is optional. Do it if you have charcoal as it gives a nice flavour to the dal. 12) Place a heated charcoal in a bowl along with the dal. Add two drops of ghee on the charcoal and cover it. Leave it for two minutes. 13) Sultani dal is ready to serve. You can serve it with rice, pulao or roti.

Notes: a) You can add ½ portion of toor dal and ½ portion of moong dal. b) Since milk, yogurt and cream are used, it is okay to add chillies, red chilli and red chilli powder.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com