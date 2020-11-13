Rich, tasty milk powder ladoo

Ladoos can be made with milk powder too. They taste extremely rich and have a melt-in-the-mouth texture.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Makes: 12 ladoos

Ingredients: Milk powder: 1 cup Powdered sugar: 1/3 cup Coconut (optional): 2 tbsp desiccated Ghee: ¼ cup + 2 tbsp Cashew nuts: Few Pistachios: Few Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp

Method: 1) Take ¼ cup ghee in a pan. 2) Once it is melted, add finely-chopped cashew nuts and pistachios. 3) Roast till they become golden. 4) Take 1 cup milk powder in a wide bowl. Add 2 tbsp desiccated coconut. This is optional. 5) Add 1/3 cup powdered sugar. I powdered ¼ cup + 2 tbsp sugar. 6) Add ¼ tsp cardamom powder. You can add milk masala too. Mix well and add the melted hot ghee mixture. Mix well with a spoon. 7) Take a small portion and make ladoos. If you are unable to shape the ladoos, add 1 or 2 tbsp hot ghee. I added 2 tbsp extra ghee. 8) Milk powder ladoo is ready.

Notes: a) The amount of ghee depends on the texture of the milk powder. b) I added ¼ cup ghee and 2 tbsp more later. c) Always add hot ghee to the milk powder as it is then easier to make the ladoos. d) You can add a little more sugar if you want to. e) Some milk powders will be sweet. In that case, you can lessen the sugar to ¼ cup.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com