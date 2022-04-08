From rivals to 'brothers' for Telugu stars

Audiences laud the chemistry between Ram Charan and Jr NTR in S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

The two Telugu stars play revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the film.

But it wasn't all chummy between the actors prior to RRR - their families were bitter rivals.

Jr NTR told Film Companion's Anupama Chopra in a recent interview that his and Charan's family were rivals for "30-odd years".

"We're rivals but we're also friends, so our rivalry is very positive."

After RRR, Jr NTR believes that "the whole scenario has changed" and he and Charan are "best friends" now.

Last week, Jr NTR thanked Charan for supporting him in his journey of playing the role of Bheem in RRR.

In a thank you note, he wrote: "(Ram) Charan, my brother, I can't imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

"Not only RRR but also Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water."

Jr NTR also debunked his fans' comment that he was given a low-key role in the second-half of the movie and reiterated that he was happy.

"I have always maintained that I am aware that Rajamouli gave equal importance to both roles (Ram and Bheem)," he said.

"There are no insecurities, we complemented each other beautifully. While there were scenes elevating only one hero at one time, Rajamouli would place another elevation scene for the other hero in return."

Jr NTR and Charan expressed their gratitude for being included in the visually-spectacular movie. During the film's promotions, Charan said he'd swop roles with Jr NTR and that both of them were given equal importance in the movie.

A couple of years ago, it would have been impossible to see the two stars in the same frame, let alone a three-hour multi-star blockbuster.

The divide plagued the Telugu film industry for many years - stars would refuse to act in multi-star movies for fear of being upstaged or offending their fans.

Thankfully, the animosity seems to have ebbed in recent years.

A few years ago, Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, a family entertainer starring Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu, became a blockbuster.

Then came Bahubali, where Rajamouli brought Prabhas and Rana Dagubatti together. It was a casting coup of sorts for the director to get Rana to play the antagonist.

In more recent times, Bheemla Nayak had Pawan Kalyan and Rana facing off.

"Today's stars are more concerned about the story and their characterisation. They believe in letting bygones be bygones," a director who did not want to be identified told IANS.

For generations, the Telugu film industry were dominated by clans headed by a father figure who himself was a star, such as N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) and Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

They were followed by Krishna and Krishnamraju who became icons in their own rights.

After that came Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna.

"The relationship between the first-generation stars could be described as frosty at best. N.T. Rama Rao and ANR were best friends but fell apart later on. Similarly, Rama Rao and Krishna were not on the best of terms," a senior film journalist told IANS.

Interestingly, most of the current crop of Telugu film stars hail from these clans.

Leading Telugu actor Balakrishna is NTR's son, while Jr NTR is his grandson and Balakrishna's nephew.

Charan is the son of Chiranjeevi, who heads an extended clan which includes the Allu family. The clan has as many as nine film stars, including Chiranjeevi's kid brother Pawan Kalyan and nephew Allu Arjun.

Prabhas is Krishnamraju's nephew and Rana is related to actors Venkatesh and Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna's sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil are also stars.

In another sign of the changing times, actor Mahesh Babu was in an episode of the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Jr NTR.

The two spent a lot of time in friendly conversation, belying the old rivalries between their families.

Balakrishna also hosted the top-rated show NBK on Aha, the OTT platform promoted by the Allu family.

RRR, meanwhile, is dominating the box office. The film has broken numerous pandemic-era records, having earned more than Rs700 crore (S$125 million) at the global box office.

The film was made on a budget of Rs550 crores.

RRR has received raving reviews from critics.

The Indian Express' film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote: "The film casts not just one superstar, but two of them - Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The biggest superstar among them all is S.S. Rajamouli and the audience also saved the loudest claps for him."

